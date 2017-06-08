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Robson Hatsukami Morgan
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man sitting on car's tail looking at ranch
A woman sitting and drinking
A map marker
Mammoth Lakes, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
man
sunset
winter
mountains
camping
beer
outdoors
fence
hat
beers
car camping
mammoth lakes
mammoth mountain
great outdoors
road
vehicle
transportation
automobile
united states
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