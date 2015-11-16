Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Andrew Montgomery
andymontgo
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man sitting on boat at daytime
Paddling on a tranquil lake
A map marker
Michigan, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5c
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
outdoor
lake
calm
boat
male
adventure
brown
peaceful
outdoors
young
rowing
kayak
michigan
outside
canoe
rowboat
caucasian
united states
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20