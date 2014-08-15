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Thong Vo
titi_wanderer
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man sitting near door way reading paper
Man reading paper
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
building
blue
street
bike
yellow
bicycle
store
chinese
asia
chill
sunny day
sidewalk
colours
street view
street scene
reading newspaper
oriental
elder man
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