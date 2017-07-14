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Christin Hume
christinhumephoto
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man sitting near body of water
Deep Thinking
A map marker
Canyon Lake, United States
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Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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green
outdoor
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grey
boy
lake
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adventure
outdoors
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thought
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human
fishing
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united states
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