Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Simon Maennling
simon_m1
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man singing with microphone grayscale photography
Performing into a mic
A map marker
Vancouver, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
profile
music
face
purple
skin
male
microphone
brown
singer
singing
musician
passion
record
song
sing
recording
audition
soulful
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20