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man riding carriage with horse near building
Horse carriage on the road
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
winter
road
snow
horse
street
grey
traffic
sign
traffic light
carriage
speed limit
horse carriage
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