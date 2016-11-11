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Ben White
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man reading book
Man reading outside
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
book
church
study
bible
meditation
god
thinking
jesus
reading
christian
christ
religious
standing
holy
meditating
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