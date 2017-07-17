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Chelsea Aaron
chelsea_aaron
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man raising right hand on grass field
Goat shepherd in field
A map marker
Hampi, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
farm
purple
field
sheep
brown
goat
countryside
farmer
cows
country
shepherd
people
animal
human
india
cow
grassland
outdoors
cattle
Public domain images
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