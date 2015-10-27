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Nitish Meena
nitishm
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man raising its hand near body of water
Celebrating on the lake
A map marker
Blanca Lake, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
mountains
trees
grey
hiking
lake
alone
rock
joy
hill
back
seashore
glacier lake
united states
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