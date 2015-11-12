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Zoran Zonde Stojanovski
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man playing trombone
Palace Guard Parade
A map marker
Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
man
red
street
male
military
united kingdom
england
uniform
british
guard
parade
marching band
perform
marching
canada
toronto
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