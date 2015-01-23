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Alejandro Lopez
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man playing musical instrument at town
Street singer
A map marker
Dublin, Ireland
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
music
road
street
grey
crowd
guitar
buildings
urban
microphone
singer
performance
entertainment
streets
trash can
performer
rubbish bin
blackandwhite
street music
HDR images
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