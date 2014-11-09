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Jay Wennington
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man playing guitar while singing
Male busker on a busy street
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
people
building
music
community
street
crowd
guitar
artist
shop
singer
performance
gathering
square
404
shopping street
street performer
human
hair
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