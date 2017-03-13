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Keith Johnston
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Sports
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man playing baseball
Fielding the grounder
A map marker
Vernon, Canada
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Published on
March 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D Mark II N
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
green
sport
grey
game
male
baseball
action
athlete
ball
cap
young
jersey
player
catch
people
human
team
sports
canada
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