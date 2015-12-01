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man operating laptop on top of table
Man at a laptop in an office
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
laptop
computer
meeting
mac
plant
wall
table
desk
hands
keyboard
workspace
beige
screen
vase
ginger
write
succulent
redhead
mac book
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