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Verne Ho
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man on top of a establishment
City skyscraper jumping guy
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
clouds
hotel
grey
buildings
urban
cityscape
skyscraper
gray
weird
urban landscape
jumping
parkour
urbanism
urban renewal
freerunning
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