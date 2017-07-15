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Mitchell Trotter
tromj
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man near body of water
At sunset, filming for an ad
A map marker
Troon, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-LX100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
grey
film
island
horizon
rocks
golden
seaside
filming
gimbal
pools
hour
people
human
sport
sports
united kingdom
outdoors
diving
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