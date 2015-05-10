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Trent Yarnell
tyarnell
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man looking back on tall brown grass
Man in sneakers at beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
people
grass
plants
sand
brown
sneakers
sneaker
man on beach
symmetry
dunes
center
hipster
overgrown
joggers
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