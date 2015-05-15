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Avel Chuklanov
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man inside vehicle
Man in car sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
black
desert
cross
glasses
catholic
sunglasses
speed
dirt
look
missions
stare
modle
mission trip
window seat
overseas
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