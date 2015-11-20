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Gaetan Boutet
lobster
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man in white shirt holding smartphone sitting near chest cooler
Man sitting on food truck
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K20D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
street
grey
chef
luggage
message
break
using phone
cook
street food
newyork
case
sit
new york
united states
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