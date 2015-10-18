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Angelina Litvin
linalitvina
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man in white dress shirt wearing round analog watch with brown leather bracelet holding black chihuahua during daytime
Lap dog
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
dog
animal
puppy
clock
business man
watch
pet
shirt
chihuahua
canine
beast
tiny
lap
pup
mammal
wristwatch
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