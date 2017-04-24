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Ben Garratt
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man in white and black stripe shirt pouring water on clear drinking glass
Amsterdam Coffee Festival
A map marker
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
grey
festival
drink
espresso
barista
espresso machine
cups
human
clothing
amsterdam
netherlands
machine
apparel
motor
lathe
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