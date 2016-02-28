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man in purple crew-neck T-shirt photography
Throwing Leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
people
wood
leaves
leaf
guy
blurred
leafe
throwing
woman
girl
paper
human
female
plant
confetti
cactus
flora
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