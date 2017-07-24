Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
lucas Favre
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man in gray hoodie sitting on white boat during daytime
freedom
A map marker
Geneva, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
lake
freedom
beat
portrait
human
face
switzerland
photography
clothing
photo
boat
adventure
vehicle
transportation
outdoors
apparel
jacket
geneva
coat
leisure activities
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20