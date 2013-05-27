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Alejandro Escamilla
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man in front of laptop computer in shallow focus photography
Working on a laptop outdoors
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 27, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
laptop
computer
work
mac
phone
apple
iphone
wood
working
watch
macbook
notebook
brown
blog
mobile
pen
typing
cellphone
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