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man in front of dog
Man holds treat over dog
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
man
dog
white
wall
grey
hands
watch
pet
picture
waiting
posters
standing
pictures
owner
dog and owner
inside
treat
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