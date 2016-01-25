Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Danie Franco
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man in brown and black floral crew neck t-shirt standing beside brown wooden door during
Guy full of tattoos
A map marker
Uriangato, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
diversity
tattoo
under
mexico
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20