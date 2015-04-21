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Tyler Pruitt
tylerpunlimited
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man in blue t-shirt with black denim jeans and pair of gray high-top sneakers standing brown wooden fence during daytime
wooden fence
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
trees
grass
wood
adventure
beige
young man
country
forrest
boots
climb
outside
standing
hiker
pasture
hipster
skinny jeans
messenger bag
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