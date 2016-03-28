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Redd Francisco
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man in blue jacket and black pants in woods
Hiker among bare branches
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
fashion
winter
autumn
trees
grey
walking
nike
style
walk
explore
woodland
dead
branches
isolated
trainers
sombre
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