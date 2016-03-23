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Lucas Sankey
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man in blue denim jacket standing on shore
Self-reflection At The Sea
A map marker
Redding, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
fashion
blue
grey
lake
boy
alone
male
fog
style
jacket
denim
solitude
dock
standing
shore
jetty
united states
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