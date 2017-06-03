Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Elijah Hiett
elijahdhiett
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man in blue and white plaid shirt holding black dslr camera
Through New Eyes
A map marker
Space Needle Loop, Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
human
clothing
seattle
electronics
apparel
united states
hat
cap
handrail
video gaming
banister
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20