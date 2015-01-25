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Jake Melara
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man in black top under cloudy sky
Photographer and lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
sunset
blue
mountains
sunrise
clouds
camera
purple
lake
photographer
reflection
silhouette
dawn
back
moments
contrails
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