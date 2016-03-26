Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nitish Meena
nitishm
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man in black top standing in front of lake
Man Looking At Water
A map marker
Lake Wenatchee, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
portrait
man
sea
blue
human
snow
cloud
camera
men
adventure
rock
seattle
hat
cap
explore
coat
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20