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Andrew Stickelman
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man in black jacket and blue denim jeans walking on snow covered ground during daytime
Morgan Pass
A map marker
Lower Morgan Lake, United States
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Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
mountains
snow
hiking
adventure
california
backpacking
human
sport
sports
skiing
mountain range
outdoors
united states
peak
slope
piste
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