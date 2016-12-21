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Kyle Peyton
kylepyt
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man in black hoodie standing on rocky shore during daytime
Winter Beach Exploring
A map marker
Oshawa, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
blue
winter
snow
grey
lake
adventure
explore
winter beach
human
clothing
canada
ice
rock
outdoors
apparel
coat
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