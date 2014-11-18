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Daryn Stumbaugh
darynmae
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man holding woman's hands
Young couple by the sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
couple
sun
love
female
women
friends
grey
hand
vacation
together
sunshine
holding hands
style
partner
sweater
holding hand
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