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m0851
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man holding tool in front of table
Craft project
A map marker
m0851, Montréal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
man
work
table
hands
working
workshop
male
tools
quality
carpenter
hammer
create
tool
woodworking
working man
wood work
handcrafted
people
canada
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