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man holding printing screen near white window
Screen printing
A map marker
Miraflores, Peru
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Published on
February 26, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
business
man
people
work
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adult
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hand
working
screen
craft
print
printing
screen printing
handcraft
peru
miraflores
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