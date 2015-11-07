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Remy Dahan
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man holding phone selective focus photography
Making a Call
A map marker
Toulouse, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
man
blue
summer
green
street
communication
urban
male
sunglasses
mobile
traffic
talk
listen
guy
sunglass
crossing
dude
gold watch
people
Backgrounds
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