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man holding paper infront by wall
Hanging photos on a wall
A map marker
United States
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Published on
December 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
art
man
black
photography
white
design
grey
candle
working
lifestyle
studio
indoor
process
gallery
photos
young
look
photograph
decide
PNG images
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