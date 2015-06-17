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JULIAN ALEXANDER
santaana_photography
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man fixing his red, black, and white plaid sport shirt sleeve during daytime
man rolling sleeves
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
fashion
black
model
street
grey
shadow
male
sunlight
shirt
sunglasses
style
outdoors
pose
necklace
african american
black skin
flannel
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