Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Natalya Letunova
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man fishing during daytime
Fog at dawn
A map marker
Dunilovo, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunrise
grey
purple
lake
smoke
fog
brown
russia
olympus
animal
bird
human
weather
outdoors
mist
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20