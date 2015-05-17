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Jared Erondu
erondu
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man climbing on mountain during daytime
Mountain climb with pickaxe
A map marker
Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-RX1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
white
orange
grey
hiking
ice
rocks
climbing
hike
boots
climb
mountain climber
ridge
rock climber
red sweater
iceland
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