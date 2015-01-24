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Lotte Löhr
lottelohr
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man carrying red mesh bag
Man and pumpkin bags
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
blue
orange
wall
red
farm
purple
agriculture
pumpkin
shirt
worker
harvest
onion
rural
stack
net
gourd
gourds
food
HDR images
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