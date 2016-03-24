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Michael Smith
mesmithdesign
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man carrying bag
Man with a red and blue bag
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
dark
brown
beige
backpack
ladder
pants
beard
tan
handsome
casual
collar
forearm
cuff
collared shirt
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