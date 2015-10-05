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andrew welch
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man bending his knees pouring thermal carafe in cup
Thirsty
A map marker
Roosevelt State Park, Morton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
food
coffee
man
black
outdoor
boy
leaves
leaf
camping
shirt
jeans
bokeh
guy
hike
camp
check
thermos
stanley
caucasian
Historical images
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