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Vladimir Kudinov
madbyte
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man and woman walking on pathway during daytime
Glendale couple
A map marker
Glendale, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
city
couple
road
street
grey
los angeles
hands
urban
walking
shadow
california
holding hands
blur
bokeh
backpack
walk
sidewalk
holding hand
love backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
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