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Nathan Walker
nwphoto
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man and woman standing on wooden platform
Wedding shoes
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
fashion
couple
love
wedding
shoes
retro
feet
wedding background
shoe
style
suit
outdoors
bride
socks
man and woman
stand
formal
mariage
people
Creative Commons images
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