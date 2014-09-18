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man and woman sitting together in front of body of water during daytime
Couple on bridge overlook
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
grey
urban
bridge
together
florence
young
lovers
bags
sitting
lanscape
ghetto
ponte vecchio
sat
looking out
lomography
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