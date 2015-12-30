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Greg Rakozy
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man and woman kissing in the middle of the rain
Backlit by snow
A map marker
Providence, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
girl
blue
couple
winter
love
snow
night
light
grey
boy
boyfriend
kissing
cute
together
romance
kiss
snowing
girlfriend
love backgrounds
Public domain images
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