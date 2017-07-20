Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Christin Hume
christinhumephoto
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man and woman crossing road
Crosswalking
A map marker
The Domain, Austin, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
family
couple
baby
shopping
street
grey
girls
walking
kid
mom
walk
dad
beard
crosswalk
people
human
united states
austin
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20